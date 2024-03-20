1,217 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.94. 976,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,771,512. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

