122,488 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 122,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,443,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $379.00. The company had a trading volume of 362,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $385.10. The firm has a market cap of $375.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.14.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.