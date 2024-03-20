1,242 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $180.79. 268,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,128. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $180.88.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

