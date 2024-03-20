14,395 Shares in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of DallasNews as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DALN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of DallasNews in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in DallasNews in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DallasNews by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 28.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DallasNews Price Performance
Shares of DallasNews stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. DallasNews Co. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.13.
About DallasNews
DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers.
