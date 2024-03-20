17,800 Shares in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,156. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $687.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.74.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

