20,296 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Eldred Rock Partners LLC

Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSM stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $136.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,263,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,986,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

