21,380 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 67.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KIM opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

