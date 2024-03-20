2,665 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.64. 747,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,610. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.74.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.