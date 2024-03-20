26,720 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,662,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 695,907 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 501,491 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHWY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. 4,134,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,024,204. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Mizuho started coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

