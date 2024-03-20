2,748 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 153.5% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $78.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,409,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,487,794. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.