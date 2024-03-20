2,861 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Acquired by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,519 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,993,000 after acquiring an additional 119,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,358,000 after acquiring an additional 107,636 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

