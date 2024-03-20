4,797 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average is $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $139.04.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 5.09%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

