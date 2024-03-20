5,218 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 47,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.37. 697,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,448. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.79 and a 200 day moving average of $266.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.