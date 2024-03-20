5,242 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Bought by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Ares Management by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1,078.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 41,760 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Ares Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $132.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.16 and a 200-day moving average of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $73.96 and a 1-year high of $139.48.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 22,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $2,893,526.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,702,199.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $2,892,398.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 22,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $2,893,526.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,702,199.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,435 shares of company stock valued at $51,145,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

