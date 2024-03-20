5,656 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $447.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.91.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.