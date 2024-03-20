5,888 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The business’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BPMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $58,156.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,425.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $1,130,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,622.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,425.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,897 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,218 over the last ninety days. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.