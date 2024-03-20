64,077 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. Truist Financial makes up 0.4% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 561,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 65,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,944,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

