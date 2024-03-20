64,077 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. Truist Financial makes up 0.4% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 561,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 65,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC
Truist Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,944,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $38.47.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Truist Financial
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.