6,985 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

