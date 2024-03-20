7,325 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.13. 5,205,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,021,961. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

