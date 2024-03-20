78,128 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Eldred Rock Partners LLC

Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,000. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 6.6% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,207. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.23.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $158.89. 1,446,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.74. The firm has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $159.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

