88 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 6.7 %

CMG stock traded up $188.15 on Wednesday, reaching $2,985.71. 375,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,541.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2,228.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,609.13 and a twelve month high of $3,023.98. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.29 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

