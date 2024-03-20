9,051 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its position in RTX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.24. The company had a trading volume of 908,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,364. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

