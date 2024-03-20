Acala Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.65 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $170.32 million and $34.65 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006704 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00025998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00014993 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,948.71 or 0.99875664 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010798 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.47 or 0.00153791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.18259099 USD and is up 14.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $29,373,779.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

