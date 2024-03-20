ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.10. Approximately 374,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,786,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Get ACM Research alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ACM Research

ACM Research Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,508.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,934 shares of company stock worth $4,945,572 over the last 90 days. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ACM Research by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ACM Research by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in ACM Research by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 59,986 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACM Research by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.