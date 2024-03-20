Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Acreage Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of ACRHF stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Acreage has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.55.
About Acreage
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acreage
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Snowflake Stock Gets a Run of Upgrades; Is the Low Finally In?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.