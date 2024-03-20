Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Acreage Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of ACRHF stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Acreage has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

