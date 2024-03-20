Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 156,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $236.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.10. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $52,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $52,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek M. Meisner sold 8,933 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $31,086.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,857.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $110,136. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 57,433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 24,922 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

