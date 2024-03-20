Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 728,300 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 686,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 571,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Adecoagro by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,371,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,622,000 after buying an additional 255,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adecoagro by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,943,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,015,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Adecoagro by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,292,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 142,595 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Adecoagro by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,005,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 135,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Adecoagro Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.11. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

