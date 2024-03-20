Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 379.62% from the stock’s previous close.

ACET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 462,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,817. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $146.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.87.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 3,125,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

