Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.
Adicet Bio Stock Up 4.1 %
ACET opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.87. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adicet Bio
In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 3,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACET
Adicet Bio Company Profile
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adicet Bio
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Snowflake Stock Gets a Run of Upgrades; Is the Low Finally In?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.