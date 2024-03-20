Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 4.1 %

ACET opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.87. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adicet Bio

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 3,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Adicet Bio by 664.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

