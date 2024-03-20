Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,811.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,811 ($35.79) and last traded at GBX 2,809 ($35.76), with a volume of 262817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,771 ($35.28).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,961 ($37.70) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,130 ($27.12) to GBX 2,280 ($29.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Admiral Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,581.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,557.45. The company has a market cap of £8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,319.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $51.00. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,033.06%.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

