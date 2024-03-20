Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $613.14 Average PT from Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $627.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC cut their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $521.19 on Friday. Adobe has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $582.08 and its 200 day moving average is $573.44. The stock has a market cap of $235.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $3,277,785,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in Adobe by 17,006.8% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Adobe by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

