Advisory Resource Group Acquires 43 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $519.70. The company had a trading volume of 51,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,533. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $364.88 and a 12-month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

