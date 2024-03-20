Advisory Resource Group Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $475.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $457.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $357.72 and a 12 month high of $476.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

