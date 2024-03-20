Advisory Resource Group Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisory Resource Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV remained flat at $519.84 during trading on Wednesday. 598,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,773,230. The firm has a market cap of $402.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $499.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $391.09 and a twelve month high of $520.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

