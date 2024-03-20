Advisory Resource Group Makes New $230,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 473 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $620.31. The stock had a trading volume of 292,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $268.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $293.54 and a one year high of $627.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.37.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

