Advisory Resource Group Trims Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisory Resource Group cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.69. 562,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,277,727. The firm has a market cap of $586.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $138.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

