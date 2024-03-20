AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Acquires Shares of 10,399 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,399 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $496,611,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in FedEx by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in FedEx by 2,602.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,775,000 after buying an additional 632,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.61. The stock had a trading volume of 254,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.