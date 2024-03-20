AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Acquires Shares of 17,931 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 82,838 shares during the period. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 96,374.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after buying an additional 133,961 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,536,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $355,186,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,049,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,170,333 shares of company stock worth $842,695,193. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.85. 479,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,595. The company has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.