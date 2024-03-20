AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys Shares of 897 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.41. The company had a trading volume of 133,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.82 and its 200 day moving average is $141.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 243.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

