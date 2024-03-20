AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Dover by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Dover by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DOV traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $175.28. The company had a trading volume of 67,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.12 and its 200 day moving average is $148.01. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $177.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.60.

View Our Latest Report on Dover

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

