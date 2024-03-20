AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 31,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 0.6 %

NUE stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.13. 118,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $195.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Nucor’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

