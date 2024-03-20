AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,949 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.43. 235,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.98.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

