AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases Shares of 491,585 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 491,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $128,082,000. Visa comprises about 2.0% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 46,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,584,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.39. The company had a trading volume of 700,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,005. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.16. The stock has a market cap of $527.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $289.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile



Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

