AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Takes $1.84 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,577,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,759,811. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The company has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.36.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

