AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Takes $10.67 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.90. 405,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,880. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.87.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

