AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Takes $7.06 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $15.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,504.15. 57,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,010. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,665.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,504.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

