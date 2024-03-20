AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.31. 472,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,688,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

