Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) PT Raised to $5.10 at Morgan Stanley

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1.02 to $5.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.52.

Shares of AEVA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 204,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,261. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

