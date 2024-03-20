Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.20

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.00. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 93,927 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEVA shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.52.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,986 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,212,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 865,543 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 575,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 380,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 336,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.