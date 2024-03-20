Affimed (AFMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

Affimed Price Performance

Shares of AFMD opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. Affimed has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affimed by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 48,178 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

